York County woman, 55, killed on motorized scooter in hit and run, officials say

A York County woman was killed Monday when a driver struck her while she was riding on her motorized scooter south of Rock Hill, officials said.

Betty Jean Johnson, 55, died at the scene of the crash on S.C. 324 near the intersection of Holland Road, said Sabrina Gast, York County Coroner.

The wreck happened around 9:05 a.m. close to the Bethesda community near McConnells, said Master Trooper Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Johnson was traveling south on the highway when she was hit from behind by a blue SUV, Miller said. The blue SUV, believed to be a Dodge Journey, left the scene after the collision, Miller said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Police do not have a license plate or other identifying information from the SUV. The SUV is believed to be a model year between 2009 and 2019, Miller said.

The SUV was heading toward S.C. 322 when it fled, Miller said.

The SUV also may have damage to its headlight, front grill, right front fender, or windshield, Miller said.

The road was blocked as emergency crews, including EMS, fire officials, and state troopers, worked the scene.

The coroner’s office and the highway patrol Major Accident Investigation team (MAIT) are investigating the fatality.

The S.C. Department of Public Safety issued a release on Twitter late Monday asking for the public’s help in finding the SUV.

Check back for updates on this developing story.