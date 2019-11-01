Local
Police release suspect SUV photo after Rock Hill girls report abduction attempt
Police in Rock Hill investigating an attempted abduction of two elementary school girls in October have a picture of the vehicle believed to be used in the incident, officers said.
The vehicle was a burgundy or maroon Nissan SUV, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department. Police released a surveillance photo of the vehicle Friday.
The attempted kidnap of the girls happened Oct. 15 on Patriot Parkway after the girls got off the school bus around 4 p.m., police said. Patriot Parkway connects with Cherry Road and Eden Terrace.
The next day, police said they had talked to a witness who saw the incident.
The girls told officers an SUV circled the area after they got off the school bus, according to a police incident report. A man then got out of the SUV and grabbed one of a girl’s book bag, the report stated. The man asked the children to go with him to a nearby park, according to police.
The children ran away after the man let go of the book bag, Chavis said.
Police described the suspect as a black man, age 60 or older, with slick black and gray hair with curls at the back. He may be been wearing a uniform, Chavis said. The girls told police the man had on a black collared shirt with a logo on the front, khaki pants and Nike shoes.
Police also described the suspect as around 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing about 200 pounds.
The case remains under investigation, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police department criminal investigation division at 803-329-7293.
