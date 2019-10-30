‘Damaging winds, possible tornado’ could blow in with Halloween storms in York County

Meteorologists are painting a bleak outlook for trick-or-treaters Thursday night. They say Halloween could turn out to be stormy.

A strong cold front, anchored to a potent low-pressure system over the Great Lakes, is predicted to bring rounds of showers and thunderstorms to the Rock Hill area Thursday into the evening. Some of the storms could be strong, forecasters say.

“Some thunderstorms could produce damaging wind gusts, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out,” says National Weather Service meteorologist Harry Gerapetritis.

The cold front will usher in what forecasters say will be the coldest air so far this season. Patchy frost is possible in parts of the Rock Hill area by daybreak Monday.

The steady light rainfall Wednesday is expected to become more off-and-on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Warmer air will be surging into the area in advance of the front, and temperatures Thursday could approach 80 degrees.

Meteorologists are closely watching Thursday evening when the strongest line of storms is expected.

“The greatest chance of isolated thunderstorms will be over the Piedmont, especially near the Interstate 77 corridor late Thursday,” Gerapetritis says.

Precipitation is forecast to end early Friday morning, with much cooler air arriving during the day.

Afternoon highs Friday will struggle to get past 60 degrees, according to forecasters.

A secondary shot of cold air will arrive Saturday, and afternoon highs might not escape the 50s Saturday and Sunday.

The cool weather is predicted to continue into next week.