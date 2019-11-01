Here’s why River Park in Rock Hill is closing Monday, and for how long.

River Park will close Monday, and it won’t open for months.

It’ll likely be late spring before the 70-acre park reopens after a series of upgrades. Those upgrades won’t be as visible as new park features, but they’re important.

“They’re doing upgrades to the sewer plant,” said John Taylor, head of Rock Hill’s parks, recreation and tourism department. “They’ll be putting in a new line at the same time as widening that road to the park. That’s the improvement.”

Those improvements will make the site inaccessible to traffic. There aren’t recreational features coming with the closing.

“We may do other stuff down the road, but that hasn’t been decided yet,” Taylor said.

People using the Piedmont Medical Center Trail and Catawba River can still use it via the Riverwalk trailhead.

The park has more than three miles of trail, restrooms, picnic areas, an outdoor classroom and outdoor shelter. River Park also serves as a popular take out spot for paddlers who put in farther upstream. This spring, there was concern among paddling businesses using River Park and other sites about parking changes.

“The kayak/canoe launch will also be closed, so it won’t be able to be used to put in or take out during the closure,” Quinn said.

The River Park closing on Monday isn’t alone. Boat ramps at Ebenezer Park, on the Rock Hill shores of Lake Wylie, will close Monday as part of a $4.6 million park upgrade. Ramps may reopen in spring before the redone park does, set for summer 2020.