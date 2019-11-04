A 3-year-old girl from North carolina was found dead Saturday in Lake Wylie in South Carolina in what appears to be an accident, deputies said.

Maryam Atabek, 3, of Raleigh, N.C., died, said Sabrina Gast, York County Crooner.

Her cause of death has not yet been released.

Coroner and sheriff’s officials are investigating. An autopsy is scheduled.

“This appears to be a tragic accident,” said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County, S.C., Sheriff’s Office.

The girl was reported missing by family after 12:30 p.m., Faris said. The family was visiting friends near Clover, S.C., on Lake Wylie Road when the girl apparently wandered off, Faris said.

The sheriff’s office issued a bulletin on Facebook and Twitter social media on Saturday after the child was reported missing. The girl’s body was found by deputies in the water after 2 p.m., Faris said.

Several patrol units, a K-9 squad and sheriff’s office dive team responded to the scene, Faris said. Firefighters from the Bethel Volunteer Fire Department also responded.