Fort Mill elementary, middle school attendance lines are set. Here are the maps.

Elementary and middle school attendance lines are set in Fort Mill.

The Fort Mill School District board approved its administration’s recommendation Tuesday night. New elementary attendance lines begin with the 2020-21 school year. Middle school lines begin with the 2021-22 year.

New attendance lines are needed each time the district opens a new school. The district has 17 schools and more than 17,000 students now, on a growth pattern that at some point could pass Rock Hill as the largest school district in York County.

Kings Town Elementary School off Masons Bend Drive and River Trail Elementary School on Fort Mill Parkway, south of Catawba Ridge High School, will open next school year. Forest Creek Middle School on Whites Road, also near Catawba Ridge, opens the following year.

The new elementary and middle school lines keep much of the existing attendance areas intact.

River Trail will take students from an area west of Doby’s Bridge and east of Riverview elementaries, and southwest of Fort Mill Elementary. It runs roughly from the rail line near Banks Road almost to Fairway Drive, over to North Dobys Bridge Road an south from the Fort Mill Parkway and North Dobys intersection.

River Trail includes the Dominion Bridge, Waterside and White Grove neighborhoods.

Kings Town takes students from east of Riverview and Orchard Park, and south of Gold Hill elementaries. That school zone runs from U.S. 21 to Lake Wylie, and includes Masons Bend, Lakeridge, the Sutton Road area and plenty of property expected to develop in coming years.

Forest Creek takes the southeastern part of the district, roughly from Banks Road east and from north of Holbrook Road, south. River Trail, Catawba Ridge and Doby’s Bridge all sit within the Forest Creek footprint, as do the Waterside, Dominion Bridge, Trinity Ridge, Huntington Farm, Massey, Oxford Place, Riverchase, Lynnwood Farms and other neighborhoods.