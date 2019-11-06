‘Disaster averted’: Logging truck strikes Lancaster school bus stop arm, officials say

School officials in Lancaster County say a disaster was averted Wednesday morning when a logging truck knocked the crossing gate off a stopped school bus.

Bryan Vaughn, safety and transportation director for the Lancaster County School District, said in a written statement a student had boarded the bus on Flat Rock Road moments before the truck hit the crossing gate.

The student was not hurt but the incident was described as a near miss, Vaughn said.

The S.C. Highway Patrol and State Transport Police were on the scene investigating, Vaughn said.

The bus serves Andrew Jackson High School, Vaughn said.

In a post on the school district’s safety and transportation Facebook page, Vaughn said “disaster was averted.”

“We are thankful our students and driver were not hurt in this near miss,” Vaughn said in the post.

