We’re done with the hot weather for now. Guess what’s next

People in the Rock Hill area can expect winter-like weather in the coming days. tkimball@heraldonline.com

A little more than a month ago, the Rock Hill area and the rest of the Carolinas were baking in an early-autumn heat wave.

Now we’re looking at weekend temperatures that will resemble those of mid-winter, forecasters say.

A weather pattern that has brought colder weather to the eastern United States will deliver the chilliest conditions yet this weekend. And, forecasters say, it’s possible that another surge of arctic air early next week could bring even colder temperatures.

A cold front is predicted to cross the region late Thursday, bringing a high chance of showers during the night. The front will be well to the east by sunrise Friday, allowing colder air to arrive.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Afternoon highs Friday and Saturday will struggle to reach the low 50s, say National Weather Service meteorologists. That is similar to temperatures in mid-January.

A hard freeze is expected Friday night, with readings in the upper 20s at daybreak Saturday.

Some moderation is forecast Sunday and Monday, with afternoon highs returning to the low and mid 60s. But another arctic cold front is predicted to arrive Monday night.

That will leave winter-like temperatures in its wake for Tuesday and Wednesday.

As for the extended forecast, what we see is what we get, according to forecasters. Government meteorologists predict a high chance of colder-than-average temperatures extending at least to Nov. 19 and 20.











