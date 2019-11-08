Man’s body found in Chester County near I-77, sheriff says; Road blocked in probe

A man’s body was found by police Friday in rural Chester County near Interstate 77, officials said.

The body was found in the road on Appaloosa Drive, said Max Dorsey, Chester County Sheriff.

Sheriff’s deputies and troopers with the S.C. Highway Patrol have blocked off the road and are investigating, Dorsey said.

The area is near the town of Richburg, adjacent to I-77.

No other details were released Friday as the investigation unfolded.

The incident marks the third time since July law enforcement in Chester County has found a body along a road.

In September, a woman’s burned body was found near I-77 along another rural road near Richburg. That woman was from Kentucky and was the victim of a homicide, Dorsey said. That case remains under investigation by State Law Enforcement Division agents and deputies.

In July, a man’s body was found along the side of I-77 in Chester County near Richburg, officials said. That case also is under investigation by SLED.

