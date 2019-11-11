Need work? 16 employers hiring, will be in Rock Hill on the Catawba Reservation.

It’s a job fair with cultural flair.

On Nov. 13, more than a dozen public and private employers will participate in the second annual Catawba Indian Nation Job Fair. The 9 a.m. to noon event takes place at 996 Avenue of the Nations, Rock Hill on the Catawba Reservation.

The aim is to provide a needed service in the job fair, but also to highlight local culture.

“I hope that offering this job fair will make us good community partners,” said Patricia Leach, Catawba Corporation human resources director. “Although this is open to the public, bringing in companies for this job fair gives the tribal members a chance to come in and meet with them as well.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The event takes place during National Native American Heritage Month. There will be a drumming session to open the fair, and during a break Ronnie Beck, Catawba Corporation economic development director, will perform a hoop dance.

The job fair portion includes opportunities with York County Government, Atlas Copco Compressors LLC, Meyer Utility Structures, US Foods, Visiting Angels, South Carolina Highway Patrol, Magnolia Manor of Rock Hill, LCI Lineberger Construction, Inc., City of Rock Hill, Carolina Poly, 2020 Census, Coroplast, Giti Tires, Qure Medical, Williams and Fudge and Keer America.

The event also will have the SC Works mobile unit, and potential applicants can stop by to meet a career coach for individual help with online job applications, resumes and mock interviews.

“We are excited to also have on hand the SC Works career coach which is a mobile extension of an SC Works center,” said Tyler Calloway, regional business solutions manager. “The mobile center is a place where job seekers can apply for jobs at the job fair and get resume assistance.”

For more on the fair, or for other SC Works services, contact the local office in York County at 328-3881, Lancaster County at 285-6966 or Chester County at 377-8147.