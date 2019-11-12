Near retirement but ready to learn? Rock Hill launches education program for 50+

From financial planning to area history, first aid, arts and crafts and technology, older adults soon can learn new skills in Rock Hill.

The City of Rock Hill’s new Lifelong Learning program offers a variety of two- to eight-week courses for adults age 50 and older. The program’s inaugural semester starts Feb. 11.

“One aspect of a vibrant community is one that provides opportunities for all of its people to engage with one another, to explore common interests and to expand their knowledge of their world, their community,” Rock Hill Mayor John Gettys said as the program was announced Monday.

Courses will be housed at the city’s new Rock Hill Sports and Event Center, 326 Technology Center Way.

Winter courses include pottery, healthcare, theater, geocaching and biking. One-time workshops and events will be held throughout the year.

The program’s courses allow participants “to learn, develop new interests and explore ideas in an ever increasing circle of friends within Rock Hill and the greater community,” said Jody Steele, Lifelong Learning committee member.

Class instructors are volunteers from the community, including college faculty and subject experts, Gettys said.

Lifelong Learning is one way Rock Hill lives up to its status as an All-America City, Gettys said. Rock Hill is one of 10 communities across the nation to win the award earlier this year.

“One thing I worry about as mayor is making sure everyone here has a chance to have a better life and a better opportunity than they had the day before,” he said.

Rock Hill resident Larry Winsch said he looks forward to seeing what courses are offered.

“It’s a good thing,” he said. “It’s going to become incumbent for communities like ours to try to embrace the older people.”

Gettys said the program also aims to give retired people a chance to socialize.

By 2030, older people in the United States are expected to outnumber children for the first time in the country’s history, according to a 2018 report from the U.S. Census Bureau.

“That means we have more people out of workforce than in the workforce for the first time in our history,” Gettys said. “That means we have more people who are falling in danger of becoming reclusive, of disengaging and not having that human relationship that we all need to keep us going.”

Rock Hill also serves adults over the age of 55 with the O.W.L.S. (Older. Wiser. Loving Seniors) Club, which offers social programs such as crafts and sports to more than 700 members, said John Taylor, director of the city’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism department.

The Lifelong Learning program is an expansion of Rock Hill’s reach to older citizens, Taylor said.

“We always say that we serve our community from the cradle to the grave and I think this is another example of that,” he said.

To register

Online registration for the winter session opened Monday and is due by Jan. 24, 2020. Participants must pay a $50 annual membership fee plus any fees tied to specific courses.

Classes are offered from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. either on Tuesdays or Wednesdays. The first semester runs Feb. 11 to April 1.

Residents also can register for courses by calling 803-329-5620. For more information, e-mail lifelonglearning@cityofrockhill.com or visit cityofrockhill.com/lifelonglearning.