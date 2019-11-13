A farmers market, wedding venue and lake homes fill out the latest York County plans.

New retail, homes and event space are some of the items up for decision in York County.

The county planning commission met Nov. 11, with the zoning board of appeals following on Nov. 14. Between them are a variety of requests from a farmers market to lakefront homes.

Here’s a look:

▪ A farmer’s market may come to 3198 Pantry Drive in Rock Hill. The site sits at the northwest corner of Neely Store and South Anderson roads.

The owner has a variance request in to the zoning board for the project. Its location requires landscape buffering and different building materials than the natural wood or wood paneling proposed. The zoning board will hear the case for reducing the landscape buffers Nov. 14.

The plan for the almost two-acre site is to sale firewood initially, then wood products, produce, landscape supply from tree removals and more.

▪ 2 Ducks York, Inc. applied earlier in this year to allow an event venue on almost 13 acres off Sturgis Road in Rock Hill. The plan wasn’t approved, but the owners requested the zoning appeals board take another look following substantial changes to the placement of the venue on the property to alleviate noise concerns to nearby properties. The board will review the request Nov. 14.

The WaterMill would operate year-round, with up to 100 events annually and a capacity at almost 300. It could host corporate events, civic meetings, weddings, charity events and other activities. Online information lists it specifically as a wedding venue. The new plan puts the venue at 300 feet or more from any residence not on the property.

The site is off Sturgis, east of Springdale and Red River roads. It’s near the end of both Holly Road and Ellison Drive.

▪ The county planning commission chose to defer a decision Nov. 11 on a zoning request to allow 41 homes on more than 17 acres near Rock Hill. Century Communities applied for the zoning change at 549 and 540 Rustlewood Way. Plans for detatched homes at 2,000 or more square feet would give the property access from Rhyne Estates, not under construction.

The two land parcels, phase two of Rhyne Estates, have homes and other buildings on them now. They would be torn down to make room for the 41 homes. Rhyne Estates in all is a 61-home plan.

▪ Bigach2Follow wants to a put a real estate office at 5363 Old York Road in Rock Hill. The plan is to improve a residential, gravel driveway and convert a vacant home there for commercial use. The plan needs a variance, and comes to the zoning board Nov. 14. The site is part of the Newport Commons planned development.

The company is part of Keller Williams Realty.

▪ Oz Custom Built Homes plans to build a nine-home subdivision, Wisteria Meadows, on Gardendale Road in the Fort Mill and Tega Cay areas. The site is almost 10 acres. The builder asked for a variance allowing the required 20% tree save to come only in the rear of lots, something that isn’t typically allowed. Also, a variance request would allow smaller lots to fit in two more homes.

There is a home on the property now, just outside Tega Cay city limits.

▪ The planning commission gave subdivision approval Nov. 11 for another phase of Kiowa Pointe. The plan involves six homes on more than 12 acres on the eastern side of the Lake Wylie and Kiowa roads intersection. Kiowa Pointe comes up against Lake Wylie where Crowders Creek empties into the main channel. Plans show four of the six homesites would have some water access.

▪ The planning commission approved zoning change for almost three acres at 827 and 855 Gold Hill Road. The properties already have a retail center and a Dunkin’ Donuts location. The zoning change to a more widespread classification would allow more potential business tenants. Property owners didn’t name which type of tenants, specifically, in the request.