York County shelters see increased need during frigid temperatures. Here’s how to help

York County region shelters are preparing to see more people in need as cold weather moves in.

Temperatures were expected to fall to the 20s Wednesday night in the Rock Hill area, with Thursday reaching a high near 44 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Daily temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid 50s through the weekend in Rock Hill, with nightly lows in the 30s, according to the weather service.

The Bethel Men’s Shelter in Rock Hill opened an overflow space Sunday, said Richard Murr, spokesperson for the shelter.

In April, the Bethel United Methodist Church opted to keep their winter shelter open all year. The shelter provides a place to sleep, a warm meal and a hot shower for men in need.

The main shelter has 37 beds and often has a waiting list, Murr said. With the overflow, which is open through the morning of April 6, 2020, Bethel can serve up to 65 men a night, he said.

“We knew cold weather was coming,” Murr said.

Bethel continues to see an increase in need. Murr said the shelter served 51 men Tuesday night. Last season, the highest number of men served in one night was 61 in January.

Since the shelter became year-round, Bethel has served more than 150 men, Murr said.

“We’re definitely serving a need,” he said.

Community members can support the Bethel Men’s Shelter through monetary donations and by donating items such as bath towels, washcloths, twin sheets, T-shirts, underwear and socks, Murr said.

For information on providing meals or donating items, visit the Bethel Men’s Shelter’s new website, www.bethelmensshelter.org.

Rock Hill’s other full-time men’s shelter, The Haven, hopes to move into their new location at the Pathways Community Center next month, said Toni Elliot, executive director.

The men’s shelter currently has 12 beds and is open from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday, all day Sunday and during inclement weather and holidays, Elliot said. In the new location, at 546 S. Cherry Rd., the shelter will have 24 beds.

Elliot said the shelter needs donated jackets and coats. Call 803-328-0052 or e-mail thehaven@comporium.net for more information.

Renew Our Community in Rock Hill closed its doors last month, but the day shelter remains open and is now run by Pathways. The shelter sees about 125 clients a day, The Herald previously reported.

Other area shelters include Pilgrim’s Inn in Rock Hill and Family Promise of York County. The Chester Center of Hope provides shelter for homeless women in Chester County.