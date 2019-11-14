Indian Land pedestrian killed in Lancaster collision near Fort Mill, officials say

A 16-year-old pedestrian was killed Wednesday in a collision with a vehicle in Lancaster County, officials said.

The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. on S.C. 160 in the Indian Land area east of Fort Mill, according to Trooper Joe Hovis of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The teen was walking west along the shoulder of the road when struck by a 2018 Ford SUV that was also traveling west, Hovis said.

The teen was taken to Atrium Health hospital in Pineville, N.C. where he later died, Hovis said.

The wreck remains under investigation by the highway patrol’s Major Accident Investigation Team, Hovis said.

Lancaster County Coroner Karla Knight Deese said the teen who died is from Indian Land in Lancaster County. Citing the teen’s age and minor status, coroner officials have not released the teen’s name.

Lancaster County firefighters, EMS, and other emergency officials responded to the crash scene, according to the Lancaster County Fire Marshals’ Office.

The highway fatality is the 17th in Lancaster County in 2019, according to the S.C. Department of Public Safety.

