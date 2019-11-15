Bullet found in Fort Mill school weight room; police, schools investigation underway

Police and school officials at a York County school are investigating after a piece of ammunition was found in the weight room at Fort Mill High School.

A bullet was found Thursday afternoon around 3:45 p.m. as students were moving a piece of weight equipment, said Maj. Bryan Zachary of the Fort Mill Police Department. The students immediately told staff at the school and police were called, Zachary said.

Zachary and Fort Mill schools spokesman Joe Burke said there was no threat to student safety.

“There has been no indication that there was any threat of any kind at the school,” Zachary said.

No other ammunition was found after a law enforcement search of the room, officials said.

Police are investigating to determine how long the ammunition had been there. However, the bullet was only found after the weight equipment was moved, Zachary said.

The school principal sent out a message to Fort Mill High School parents explaining the situation.

The message stated:

“I wanted to make you aware of an issue that happened just before dismissal yesterday afternoon. Students in our physical conditioning course entered the weight room, and shortly after moving a weight bench to begin an exercise, they discovered a single round of ammunition. The students immediately notified their teacher and turned over the found item. The teacher notified the school administration who contacted campus security and law enforcement. An investigation began immediately. Based on the circumstances, it was determined that there was no threat to our campus and at no time were students in danger. We will continue to work with law enforcement to investigate this issue. I would like to commend the students and staff members who first reported the incident and the prompt response and action of our security officers, administrators, and law enforcement.”

Zachary, the police major, said the investigation remains ongoing.