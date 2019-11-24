A man was shot while he was sleeping in a Lancaster home, deputies say

Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man suffered serious injuries after he was shot in his sleep in Lancaster early Sunday morning, said Doug Barfield, spokesperson for Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Multiple shots were fired into a home, which was occupied by several adults, on Hyde Street around 12:45 a.m., Barfield said. The man was asleep on the couch when he was shot, Barfield said.

The victim, who has not been identified, was transported to a hospital and is expected to survive, Barfield said.

Barfield said the sheriff’s office is pursuing leads, but no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.