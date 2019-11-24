Local

A man was shot while he was sleeping in a Lancaster home, deputies say

Getty Images/iStockphoto
LANCASTER, S.C.

A man suffered serious injuries after he was shot in his sleep in Lancaster early Sunday morning, said Doug Barfield, spokesperson for Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Multiple shots were fired into a home, which was occupied by several adults, on Hyde Street around 12:45 a.m., Barfield said. The man was asleep on the couch when he was shot, Barfield said.

The victim, who has not been identified, was transported to a hospital and is expected to survive, Barfield said.

Barfield said the sheriff’s office is pursuing leads, but no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald
Cailyn Derickson
Cailyn Derickson is a city government and politics reporter for The Herald, covering York, Chester and Lancaster counties. Cailyn graduated from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She has previously worked at The Pilot and The News and Observer.
  Comments  