A new Rock Hill “microfactory” will bring jobs, zero emission electric vehicles.

A global vehicle company announced plans Monday for a York County site that will create 240 jobs.

The South Carolina Department of Commerce announced London-based Arrival will set up its first U.S. microfactory in Rock Hill. The $46 million investment will create 240 new jobs.

“We couldn’t be happier that Arrival has decided to build zero-emissions (electric vehicles) right here in South Carolina,” Gov. Henry McMaster said in a commerce department release. “It speaks volumes to our business-friendly climate and well-trained workforce, and we look forward to working with them for many years to come.”

Arrival was founded in 2015. The company creates zero emission vehicles for use around the world, and will use a new cell-based assembly method to produce vehicles in York County. That method, compared to typical automotive production lines, will allow for a smaller “microfactory” and allow the company to produce any vehicle in its portfolio here, per the release.

Rock Hill was praised by electric vehicle industry leaders when the city launched its free bus service, My Ride, as an all-electric fleet.

“We are pleased to welcome Arrival to our good town,” Rock Hill Mayor John Gettys said in the release. “Another successful business offering good paying jobs and choosing to locate in our city is a testament to the ongoing investment in our infrastructure and the hard work and vision of Rock Hill Economic Development Corporation members.”

Operations should begin in second quarter 2021. Production should start fourth quarter.

“Our new microfactory in South Carolina is the beginning of a paradigm shift in the EV space,” Arrival CEO of North America Mike Ableson said in the release. “We’re thankful for the great work at the state and local levels that lead us to South Carolina, and we are excited to be able to partner with York County to deliver our vision for commercial electric vehicles while investing in the lives of the community members that support Arrival.”

South Carolina has several large automotive makers who operate in the state, along with auto industry production companies like Giti Tires in Chester County.

Anyone interested in the new jobs can find out more at readysc.org/arrival.