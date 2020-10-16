Catawba Ridge High School has its new principal. Here’s the new Copperheads leader.

Catawba Ridge High School lost one principal with deep Fort Mill ties, and now it has another.

The Fort Mill School District announced Friday Darren Wilson will become the new Copperhead principal. He replaces Dee Christoper, long-time principal at both Fort Mill and Catawba Ridge high schools who was named as superintendent for an Anderson County district.

Wilson, too, serves at Catawba Ridge (as assitant principal) after a lengthy stay at Fort Mill High School. He has degrees from Gardner-Webb and Winthrop universities, and a masters from the University of South Carolina. All 26 years of his educational experience come in the Fort Mill district.

His career also includes coaching football, baseball and wrestling.

“We are truly excited to have Darren Wilson take over the Principal duties at Catawba Ridge High School,” Superintendent Chuck Epps said in a release Friday. ”Replacing a long serving principal is a tough task. I believe Darren’s more than 25 years of experience in our district and his familiarity with the Catawba Ridge culture, students and staff will allow the school to continue its successful path for years to come. ”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.