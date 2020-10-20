He’s synonymous with York County business. Now, he’s retiring from his dream job.

Local officials, from left, York County Regional Chamber President Rob Youngblood, Tega Cay Mayor George Sheppard and the Rev. Joanne Sizoo of Grace Presbyterian Church cut the ribbon as Wellmore of Tega Cay holds a grand preview event Thursday. JEFF SOCHKO

One of the faces of York County business growth is about to cut the ribbon on a new venture — retirement.

The York County Regional Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday that its president Rob Youngblood will retire after three decades. His last day is Jan. 2, 2021. Youngblood announced his plans earlier in the week to the chamber board of directors.

“The York County Regional Chamber of Commerce has great admiration and appreciation for the work of Rob Youngblood,” said 2020 board chair Mike Geddings. “His exceptional leadership and service to this community has been felt throughout the entire region.”

One of the few people at the chamber already when Youngblood arrive, senior vice president Colleen Dick, will serve as interim president.

Youngblood has been in his current role for almost 18 years. The Rock Hill native was vice president of the Rock Hill Area Chamber from 1990 to 1995, then returned to the newly formed regional chamber in 2002 after stays with chambers in Maryland and North Carolina.

Youngblood’s work in York County includes a variety of public projects on behalf of businesses, from support of the Pennies for Progress cent sales tax for roads program to seven-day alcohol sales in retail stores to restaurants, to advocacy during impact fee and tax debates.

Youngblood also led the 2019 merger with the Greater York Chamber.

“Before returning home to accept the role of regional chamber president, I had always considered this my dream job,” Youngblood said. “With the volunteers and staff working together as a great team, that expectation has certainly been realized. Those involved with this organization are special people, who made me better and enriched my life.”

The chamber has more than 800 members throughout the Rock Hill, Fort Mill, Tega Cay, York and other areas of York County.

Youngblood said he doesn’t have many immediate plans.

“Other than many home projects and more time at the beach, I have no plans at this point,” he said. “Yes, we’re staying in the area, at least for now.”

Youngblood, 63, said he’s getting close to retirement age and though he enjoys his work with the chamber, this unusual year with COVID-19 has been a reminder for him there are other priorities that also need his attention.