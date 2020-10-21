Need a holiday job? Here are 700 of them in Fort Mill, and how much they’ll pay.

Bridgett Williams examines photo books before they are shipped to customers at Shutterfly’s facility in Fort Mill. aburriss@heraldonline.com

A hiring company for one of Fort Mill’s larger businesses is ready to fill hundreds of seasonal jobs, and in search of the right candidates.

The Adecco Jobmobile will be in town for a job fair, seeking to fill more than 700 seasonal warehouse positions. The company will provide holiday support to Shutterfly. Jobs come with referral bonuses and flexible shift options. The Jobmobile will be in town Oct. 22-24.

COVID-19 health and safety measures based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines will be observed.

The Jobmobile will be at 1000 Shutterfly Boulevard in Fort Mill from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday. It will be there 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Candidates also can apply online at adeccousa.com. For more information, call 803-334-1645.

Jobs listed online for Fort Mill include machine handler, production manufacturing, production lead, quality assurance and auditor. Pay ranges from $12.50 to $18.50 per hour, depending on the job.

State and local unemployment rates spiked from historic lows to historic highs when COVID-19 hit this spring. Unemployment has been on decline since. On Tuesday the state Department of Employment and Workforce announced South Carolina had a 5.1% unemployment rate in September, down from 6.4% in August.

Dan Ellzey, workforce department director, called it an impressive decline in a month.

“However, what our agency is hearing from the business community is the urgent need for workers,” Ellzey said. “While we know a lot of businesses suffered layoffs during the pandemic, industries have ramped back up and several are experiencing a boom.”

SC Works and related organizations are holding open air and drive-thru job fairs, where people can find employment.

“People who are looking for employment are finding work,” Ellzey said. “And now is the time to secure one of these in-demand jobs because South Carolina needs people in the workforce. If individuals have stopped looking for work because they believe businesses are closed or not hiring, let me assure you that is not the case. We are working with employers all over the state who need employees now more than ever.”