Here’s how COVID just changed what you can and can’t recycle in York County, again.

COVID-19 again has York County recycling in limbo.

The county announced Wednesday the York County Material Recovery Facility will again close due to coronavirus. That move impacts mixed recycling collected from cities and towns in the county including Rock Hill, Fort Mill, Tega Cay, York and Clover. The temporary closure starts immediately.

Processing mixed recycling requires more than 20 employees who work in close proximity. Those employees also are in direct contact with the materials they sort, which come from homes throughout the county.

“It is in the best interest of our employees and the citizens of York County that this operation be suspended to help minimize the chances of community spread of the COVID-19 virus,” county public information officer Trish Startup.

The move means a temporary suspension of unsorted, mixed recycling. The county still will process separated materials like sorted cardboard, metal and paper. Sorted materials still will be collected at the 16 York County convenience centers which are open to any county resident, even those inside cities and towns.

Mixed recycling that does come in will be sent to the landfill for disposal.

In March, the county suspended mixed recycling at its facility amid the same COVID-19 concerns of employees in tight quarters. That decision impacted Fort Mill, Tega Cay and other municipal programs that send mixed recycling to the county.

The county also announced in March that employees at convenience centers would no longer be able to assist people in throwing away large or bulky items. That move, again, was due to social distancing. Nonprofits and locations that take donated items largely stopped doing so as coronavirus spread.

The county resumed full mixed recycling operations in June as more staff was hired to sort and process materials. That move allowed municipal service to also return.

Call 803-628-3181 for more information.