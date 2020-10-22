Here’s where an outage will cut off water to York County homes Thursday, and how long

Widening work on S.C. 274 and Pole Branch Road will lead to a water outage today for part of York County.

Blue Granite Water Company announced there will be an outage Thursday as the South Carolina Department of Transportation replaces a water main as part of bridge work on the Pennies for Progress job.

The planned outage will come 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The outage will impact 58 customers on Blue River Road, Stone Cliff and Terrapin Lanes, and Morning Glory and Crimson Clover courts.

Low pressure will lead to a water outage as repairs are made. Water pressure will be restored following the work. Blue Granite advises customers to flush cold water lines for two or three minutes if they experience water quality issues. If flushing doesn’t help, they should contact Blue Granite immediately at 1-800-367-4314.

In the past seven days, Blue Granite has notified customers either of a water flushing, boil water advisory or notice, lifted boil water advisory or notice, emergency water outage or restoration for nine incidents across its system. Yet only the work Thursday impacts its customer base in York County.

Blue Granite serves most of the fast-growing Lake Wylie area, along with the Foxwood area in Fort Mill and smaller systems in parts of unincorporated Rock Hill and elsewhere.