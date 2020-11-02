York County jury trials to resume with COVID-19 safeguards. What you need to know

The witness box fronted by safety plastic will look similar to what’s become the norm at a supermarket checkout line amid the novel coronavirus pandemic as jury trials resume in York County.

And, everybody in the courtroom will be wearing a mask - although it’s not to re-enact a crime.

The first criminal case jury trial in more than eight months since the COVID-19 pandemic began is set for Monday at the Moss Justice Center in York. Since March, courtrooms have only held non-jury hearings.

“We believe we have the measures in place to keep people safe during COVID, and make sure that court can go forward,” said York County Clerk of Court David Hamilton.

Hundreds of potential jurors have been summoned by the clerk’s office to report Monday.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“We have had only a few people who have stated that they are too uncomfortable during the pandemic to even come to the courthouse,” said Angie Smarr, deputy clerk. “Almost all people have filled out the form and told us they are willing to serve.”

The witness stand in a courtroom at the Moss Justice Center in York County now has a plastic shield because of the COVID-19 pandemic to maintain social distancing. York County Clerk of Court

Along with Plexiglas around jury seating and requiring face coverings, other COVID-19 safety measures will be in place.

Entrance

All people entering the court building at the Moss center will have their temperature checked and must wear a face covering. The mask rule is mandated by the South Carolina Supreme Court, Hamilton said.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

York County Sheriff’s Office deputies and clerk staff will be stationed near the courthouse doors.

Jurors

Each juror answers the COVID-19 questionnaire that includes asking if they have symptoms, have been exposed to someone positive for COVID-19 or have safety concerns.

After jurors are selected for a trial, eight will be seated in every other chair in the jury box to maintain social distancing, Hamilton said. Four others and alternates will be seated on the floor next to the jury box.

A large grand jury room will be used for jury deliberations to allow jurors room to socially distance.

Witnesses and evidence

Plexiglas has been added front of the witness stand because it sits close to the judge’s bench and clerk’s station, Hamilton and Smarr said.

Gloves will be provided to handle evidence that jurors or others might need to touch.

The public

Courts, under state and federal law, are open to the public.

Seating will be available with social distancing with courtrooms benches marked where people can sit, Hamilton said.

Cleaning

The courtroom and all areas where jurors and others come together each day will be cleaned and disinfected every night.

Hand sanitizer, extra face coverings and other cleaning materials will be available, Hamilton said.

The future

The same safety measures will be followed when the historic York County Courthouse in downtown York opens Nov. 9 for the first civil trials scheduled there since the pandemic began.