Part of Ebenezer Park on Lake Wylie reopens. The much larger opening may come soon.

York County

Boat ramps and some areas of Ebenezer Park on Lake Wylie will reopen this weekend. A much larger opening may follow soon.

The York County lakefront park near Rock Hill closed its boat ramps last year for upgrades to the parking lot, new boat slips and overall master plan improvements. The boat ramps, boat parking lot and some picnic areas will open Saturday.

Places still under construction will stay closed for a few more weeks, according to the county.

Campgrounds at Ebenezer reopened in May in year where construction and COVID-19 created several closures. Much of the park has been closed for a larger renovation to add a new breakwater swimming area, pier shelters, new basketball and sand volleyball courts, kayak launch and boat ramp upgrades.

Ebenezer Park is a 26-acre site north of Rock Hill. It’s along the main channel of Lake Wylie. York County operates the park. It offers 67 camp sites, a playground and other recreation.

The boat ramps at Ebenezer provide the nearest public access for many boaters in York County. They also allow the park to host various fishing tournaments. Only Buster Boyd Access Area in Lake Wylie hosts more, in York County.

