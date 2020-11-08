Rock Hill Herald Logo
16-year-old killed on North Tryon Street, marking Charlotte’s 104th homicide

A teenager was killed in a shooting in east Charlotte Saturday night, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

Police said 16-year-old Ruben Contreras was shot in the 6700 block of North Tryon Street just before 8:30 p.m. When police arrived, they found Contreras on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The killing was the city’s 104th homicide of the year, CMPD said.

Police have not disclosed if they have a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

This a developing story.

Cailyn Derickson
Cailyn Derickson is a city government and politics reporter for The Herald, covering York, Chester and Lancaster counties. Cailyn graduated from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She has previously worked at The Pilot and The News and Observer.
