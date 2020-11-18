Here’s how York County volunteer agencies can apply for homelessness prevention funding

United Way of York County will receive federal funds to bolster local volunteer agencies and help residents receive emergency utility, food and rent/mortgage assistance.

The funds come from the federal Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program (EFSP).

A local EFSP board has been established by United Way of York County according to national EFSP guidelines. That board will focus on utility and rent/mortgage assistance based on local needs and to prevent homelessness, United Way Vice President of Operations James Jeter said.

The local board will select qualifying programs to receive funds. The funds cannot be given directly to individuals, Jeter said.

To receive an application, qualifying public or private volunteer agencies can contact James Jeter at jjeter@unitedwayofyc.org or Elizabeth Sharnes at estarnes@unitedwayofjy.org. The application deadline is Dec. 4 at 4 p.m.

To qualify, a nonprofit must fit the following criteria, set by EFSP: