These tri-county groups are serving free Thanksgiving meals this week

Not everyone has a family to go home to this holiday. And many can’t afford a hot meal.

While coronavirus has caused many programs to be canceled or modified, churches and community organizations are providing free meals across York, Lancaster and Chester counties.

If you need assistance this Thanksgiving, here’s The Herald’s list of community organizations that can help.

Christians to Feed The Hungry

While Christians to Feed the Hungry in Rock Hill has had to get creative this year, Rev. Ronal King said he will offer several options for those in need. Employees will be cooking meals to deliver.

They also will be preparing boxes of canned goods -- each box will have stuffing, turkey broth, green beans, cranberry sauce and a pie. Those who receive the boxes can either receive a $5 gift certificate to purchase a turkey, or an employee can drive them to the grocery store to purchase a turkey.

This helps employees avoid touching the food, King said.

If you need assistance or are interested in any of these options, “all you have to do is call,” King said. He can be reached at 803-417-3881.

Clover Open Air Flea Market

Starting at 10 a.m. on Thanksgiving, anyone can call in to order a free delivery plate, said owner David Bowles. After 12 p.m., cars can pull up, tell staff members how many plates they want and if they want ham or turkey. Each plate will have a Thanksgiving dinner and water.

“We’ll go until we’re out of food,” Bowles said. In previous years, this program has served 500-600 people. “We’re looking for people who don’t have anyone else to reach out to you.”

Those who want to volunteer can stop by the market or call David Bowles at 704-214-2605.

The flea market is at 406 Kings Mountain St. in Clover.

Samaritan’s Kitchen, York Wesleyan Church





Supplies will be limited, but a representative for the York Wesleyan Church said the food kitchen is able to help provide meals on Thanksgiving. Those who are interested will need to call ahead -- the number is 803-684-7335. The church is at 1830 York Highway in York.

St. Anne’s Catholic Church

St. Anne’s, at 1694 Bird Street in Rock Hill, will provide meals on Thanksgiving day in conjunction with Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen. Those who need help can call the church at 803-329-2662.