COVID exposures mean changes at the York County animal shelter. Here’s what to know.

Multiple staff exposures to COVID-19 mean immediate schedule changes for the York County Animal Shelter.

On Thursday the county issued a notice that appointments for owner surrenders, trap-neuter-release and nuisance cat trappings are suspended until further notice. The shelter will take stray animals 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday. The changes stem from multiple staff exposures to coronavirus.

“The animal shelter is adhering to CDC quarantine guidelines and receiving a thorough cleaning,” the notice reads. “Staff will continue maintenance and care of the animals. Animal control officers will remain operational and will respond to calls based on priority.”

Questions for animal control are directed to the 803-628-3190 phone number, though responses may be delayed due to staff limitations.

The notice came on Thursday as York County added another 121 confirmed coronavirus cases, according to the state health department. Thursday made six of seven days with more than 100 confirmed cases in York County.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Daily counts in November were more than 20 cases higher, on average, than in any month prior. Similar case increases occurred in Lancaster and Chester counties. Overall numbers there were smaller, given smaller populations compared to York County.

According to statistics the county animal control department lists online, the shelter took in 2,471 animals from January through October this year. After a noticeable spring dip at the height of social distancing, the shelter averaged 324 animals taken in June through October.