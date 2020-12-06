“A bigger need than ever”: How you can help Holiday Partners, the Empty Stocking Fund

The Herald is urging readers to support the annual Empty Stocking Fund. The proceeds will support United Way of York County’s Holiday Partners.

Through the Empty Stocking Fund and WHRI’s Toys For Happiness, Holiday Partners will collect and distribute toys to children who otherwise wouldn’t have gifts during this holiday season.

The Herald, founded in 1872, and WHRI AM (1340) radio, which came on the air in 1944, are historic institutions in York County. This year’s effort will continue a tradition of giving back.

“There’s a long tradition of making Christmas a wonderful time for children in York County,” said Moe Bell, the warehouse coordinator for Toys for Happiness. “This year has been more difficult than others because of COVID-19. We think there’s a bigger need than ever.”

The Empty Stocking Fund raised $6,800 last year., helping Holiday Partners to benefit more than 1,000 children in 2019.

The gifts collected by Holiday Partners exclusively benefit children in York County, Bell said.

The Herald’s editor Cliff Harrington said in a statement:

“The Herald, United Way and the Empty Stocking Fund have a deep and noble history of support in York County. I’m proud The Herald can in some way support this effort. I encourage readers to donate.

“This has been a particularly challenging year amid the pandemic. There now are more people in need than ever. This region has a history of great sensitivity and generosity. For those who can afford to give, even the smallest donation can make a difference. Please think about others as we go through the holiday season. I’m going to do the same.”

Want to help?

To contribute to the Herald’s Empty Stocking Fund, the proceeds of which goes to support Holiday Partners, send donations to United Way, P.O. Box 925, Rock Hill, SC 29731.

For those who want to donate toys, there is a list of drop-off locations on WRHI’s website. Donations also can be dropped at WRHI’s headquarters, 142 N. Confederate Ave, Rock Hill, SC 29730, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.