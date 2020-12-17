‘Chester born and bred’: Chester City Councilman retires after 18-year tenure

The mayor calls him “Mr. Chester.” He was born and raised in the city of Chester and has made it his life’s work to restore the town to what it once was.

Now, after 18 years on the Chester County Council, Alex Oliphant will be retire. He lost the primary for the District 6 County Council seat.

Oliphant, 62, refers to himself as “the housing guy.” His tenure on the council has been a long crusade to clean up the city of Chester and the rest of the county.

He told the Herald in 2008 that he would fight for Chester with all he had. “I’m going into hell-raise mode,” he said. And he succeeded.

An incident reported by The Herald in 2014 gives a glimpse into Oliphant’s leadership style -- he’s laser-focused on the good of the county, and he’ll stand up to anyone who loses sight of that.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

During a heated argument where former Sheriff Alex Underwood and former County Supervisor Carlisle Rodey argued over funding for additional deputies, Oliphant had enough. He raised his hand to stop the argument, cutting off the sheriff.

“This is embarrassing,” he said. “We can talk like reasonable people. We have to do this by working together.”

Oliphant also has made noise when he deemed it necessary.

“Sometimes you’ve got to get loud,” Oliphant said.

He’s known on the council for being outspoken. When he introduced himself to the new county supervisor, he joked, “You’ll be hearing from me a lot.”

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Councilman Pete Wilson told The Herald: “You’re not going to leave the meeting and wonder how (Alex) feels about something.”

And that fire hasn’t gone out.

In his latest county meeting update, Wilson wrote: “Since losing his primary back in June, I’ve been impressed with the fact that Mr. Oliphant has become even more engaged on council, and has been driven to get things done before the end of his term.”

“Alex has been a part of everything positive in our community,” City Councilman Carlos Williams said. “He has helped me with every project that I have been involved in within the city and throughout the county.”

Williams recalled just a few of Oliphant’s contributions:

Saving the Summer Feeding Project countywide, which feeds more than 2,200 children during the summer;

The HarvestCall Ministries Project, which built seven new homes, purchased two new mobile homes and renovated more than 100 homes in Chester County, as well building porches, handicap accessible ramps, floors, kitchens, and plumbing;

And the recent partnership on roofing projects to provide safe roofs for veterans, the elderly and single mothers.

Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey said Oliphant has dedicated two decades of his life to improving things.

“I have appreciated working with him on bettering the quality of life in neighborhoods inside and outside of his district,” he said. “I wish him well in his retirement. However, I know Alex will continue being an advocate for Chester County in any position he holds.”

Oliphant also has spearheaded the council’s plan to extend sidewalks in Chester -- including along Dye Street, where an 11-year-old boy died waiting for the bus in 2015. Oliphant has organized the demolition of abandoned and dangerous homes and buildings in Chester.

And he has continued his mission in his personal time since 1989. He has purchased several buildings in downtown Chester and spends his days ripping up floors, replacing stairs and roofs and restoring the buildings to their historic glory.

Stand at the top of the hill on Main Street and you’ll see Oliphant’s work. A building that dates back to 1865 at the end of the civil war (“maybe the oldest building in Chester,”) is his latest project. Across the street, there are two blue buildings he bought on the brink of collapse and restored.

He bought the old Summit restaurant, a building that has stood since 1905, after it closed. Standing on the roof of that building, he says, he can see the trains come through and watch the entire city. He likes to go up there and picture Chester of the past, before downtown businesses started to close.

“You can sit up there and imagine the potential that Chester has,” he said. “The potential is endless.”

Oliphant has never considered giving up.

“We’re here on earth for a short time,” he said. “We’re supposed to make a difference, you know.”

He’s made it his job to help his neighbors and his community. “That’s what life’s all about, isn’t it?”

When he spoke to The Herald on a recent Thursday, Oliphant had just sent pictures of a broken roadblock he discovered to the city government. He’ll continue to fight to clean up the town, he said, and he’ll make noise when anyone doesn’t comply.

For now, you can find him across from the old Krimbell’s building on Main Street, piecing together his new building, working to uncover its historic foundation. He’s leaving a competent council, he said, and he trusts them to continue doing what’s right.

“I’m Chester born, Chester bred, and one day I’ll be Chester dead,” he said.

He’ll continue his housing projects for as long as he can. And he might even run for office again one day, he said.

He’s not going anywhere.