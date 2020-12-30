Here’s what you can do in the Rock Hill area to have a fun (and safe) New Year’s Eve

The end of 2020 — thank goodness! — is almost here.

New Year’s Eve will look a little different than in years past: COVID-19 concerns canceled Carowinds’ WinterFest festival and other firework shows like it. And many local bars and restaurants, which have to stop serving alcohol by 11 p.m. per Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive order, don’t have large events planned.

But for those looking to have safe fun on New Year’s Eve in the Rock Hill area, there still are a few options — from a New Year’s Day 8K race, to virtual statewide New Year’s Eve parties.

Here’s somethings you need to know ahead of the New Year holiday.

6 events to check out in South Carolina, York County

Founder’s Holiday Ice Rink: Skate in a real outdoor ice rink across the street from Fountain Park in downtown Rock Hill in December and January. You must wear a mask, reserve an hour time-slot, and purchase tickets before going to the site. Check availability on the event’s website.

Ring In The New Year 8K Trail Race: On Jan. 1, Rock Hill Striders are hosting a group run at the Anne Springs Close Greenway. The start is at the Rush Pavilion at 10 a.m. Registration for the race closes on Dec. 30 at 11:59 p.m. For more information, visit the ticketing website.

New Year’s Eve 2021 Party: Player1Up, an arcade on Main Street in Rock Hill, will host a party on New Year’s Eve. Karaoke starts at 7 p.m. Champagne begins flowing at 10:45 p.m. The event’s Facebook page tells prospective guests to dress like “your favorite decade.” For more information, visit Player1Up’s various social media accounts.

Jam Garden at The Shore Club: Celebrate New Year’s Eve at The Shore Club’s Glennon Center with local 90’s band Jam Garden. The venue will have drink specials, heavy appetizers and a cash bar. Admission is $30. You must be 21 or older to enter. Space is limited. Check availability on the venue’s website.

Mystery Theater at NarroWay: NarroWay Theater in Fort Mill will serve a barbecue dinner and put on two shows at 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Tickets are still available at the venue’s website.

Famously Hot New Year Party (Virtual): From 10:30 p.m. to 12:15 a.m. New Year’s Eve, join South Carolina’s virtual “party of the year.” It’s the 10th anniversary of the Famously Hot New Year party, which includes toasts from celebrities with South Carolina roots and a virtual performance by a “national headliner,” per the event’s website. To access the virtual event, visit its website.

Cece Cooley, 7, skates with her grandfather Joe Puffer Wednesday at Rock Hill’s Holiday Ice Rink. Tracy Kimball tkimball@heraldonline.com

Expect a wet and mild New Year’s holiday

A low pressure system is expected to bring rainy and rather warm weather to the Rock Hill area for both New Years Eve and New Years Day. National Weather Service meteorologist Harry Gerapetritis says Friday’s showers and thunderstorms in advance of a cold front might even pose flooding problems in parts of South Carolina.

By Saturday, sunshine is forecast to return.

Law enforcement uptick through holiday season

Police agencies will make extra efforts to combat drunk driving in York, Chester and Lancaster counties through New Year’s Day, The Herald previously reported.

Among those efforts? The South Carolina Department of Public Safety has been conducting a series of public safety checkpoints since a few days before Christmas, and York County and Chester County deputies will continue their extra patrols, officials said.

In 2019, a study by Safewise said South Carolina had the third-most drunk driving incidents in America.

“With COVID still with us, local travel will likely be higher this holiday season,” Master Trooper Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol said before Christmas. “If people do gather, they need to be safe getting there and getting home. There’s no reason to be impaired on the road.”

Steve Lyttle and Andrew Dys contributed to this article.