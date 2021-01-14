Here’s when an amphitheater, more at ‘the heart of our town’ will open in Fort Mill

The first new additions at Elisha Park in Fort Mill are just days away from completion. There are lots more to come.

Work to revamp Elisha Park with an amphitheater, restrooms, swings and parking is underway. Recent underground surprises bumped up the price tag on some of that work, but it’s all expected to wrap up this summer.

“It is our largest project that’s currently under construction,” said Town Manager Davy Broom.

Broom told Fort Mill Town Council on Monday night that brick-column-base, adult swings installed at Elisha Park, to match those already at Millstone Park, would only take “a week or so” to complete.

New restroom facilities at Elisha Park and just above it, at Calhoun Street Park, should be complete in early February.

“It is very close to completion,” Broom said. “We’re very excited about this. This is going to be a huge benefit to the park and, once it’s completed, it will be open to the public. So we won’t have to wait until the end of the overall project.”

That project end will come with completion of a new amphitheater. Construction is about halfway done.

Unexpected costs

Recent problems with the site led to cost overruns of about $186,000 but haven’t impacted the August target for completion.

“The actual footprint of the amphitheater site had some soil conditions along with debris that has slowed the process,” Broom said.

There was more backfill soil on the site than first thought. There was an eight-inch water main that wasn’t on any map, that had to be relocated. So stormwater and sewer line relocation followed.

“It kind of triggered some domino effect,” Broom said.

Water, sewer and stormwater issues have been resolved. Geotechnic engineers requested a second study to identify all the backfill. The early plan involved 15-foot pilings to support the amphitheater. Now the plan involves 16- and 30-foot pilings.

“That has increased the cost of the project,” Broom said.

Three parking lots are at various stage of construction. All should be complete when the amphitheater is. One at the top of the hill on Looms Way is open now. One on Ardrey Street with slanted parking will be done before August. An active stormwater pipe was discovered during grading at a lot near the electric substation at the bottom of the hill. Plans are in development to address it.

Broom said he recently met with an engineer to discuss lighting at the park.

An activity hot spot

Mayor Guynn Savage said the new restrooms with water stations in particular are a great addition. The brick structures have a look she appreciates.

“For those of us that grew up here when the mill was there and recognize a very simple but stately style, I am very happy with the result,” Savage said.

Elisha Park sits on land given to the town after many years as a Springs mill site.

Early days at Elisha Park featured exercise stations along the more than half-mile paved path. Savage said those amenities were given to the park and may have been ahead of their time, as there weren’t many like them. Yet, she said, they were misused to the point they were removed.

“I challenge everyone to treat this park like what it is — our hometown, the heart of our town,” Savage said. “And please take care of the things that we’re adding to that park.”

In addition to use from its central location not far off Main Street, Elisha Park has become an activity hot spot in recent years from concerts or smaller events to the annual South Carolina Strawberry Festival that can draw tens of thousands of people.

Park upgrade planning predated the COVID-19 pandemic. How the full opening fits into the ongoing health crisis and willingness of people to congregate again remains to be seen. Water stations at the restroom will remain closed at first, per COVID protocols.

Yet for council the coming upgrades are a sign of hope, and of a community someday able to gather again.

“We do see some happy times coming ahead,” Broom said.