York County traffic: North I-77 partly blocked, 3 hurt after Rock Hill 8-car crash

Commuters should expect delays after some northbound Interstate 77 lanes near Rock Hill are blocked because of a eight-vehicle crash with injuries, officials said.

The multi-vehicle wreck at Exit 82 in York County happened before 7 a.m. Some lanes of the main commuter road from York County into Charlotte and North Carolina remain closed, according to a Twitter alert from the S.C. Department of Transportation.

The Rock Hill Fire Department set up a landing zone on Interstate 77 when the road was blocked completely, said Deputy Chief Mark Simmons. Traffic remains delayed on I-77, Celanese Road and U.S. 21, Simmons said.

Officials said northbound I-77 traffic remained backed up around 9 a.m.

Three people were hurt in the crash, Rock Hill Police Department Lt. Michael Chavis said.. One person was taken by helicopter to a hospital and two others had serious injuries, he said.

Exit 82 provides access to and from U.S. 21, another main northbound road across the Catawba River toward Charlotte. The ramps for S.C. 161, called Celanese Road, are also affected, according to DOT.

Update: Crash; I-77 NB: at Exits 82A/82B/82C-US21/SC161-Rock Hill, all lns blkd, Ocrd: 6:47AM.| 7:09A — SCDOT Piedmont (@SCDOTPiedmont) January 15, 2021

Rock Hill Police Department officers and the police department’s Serious Traffic Accident Team responded. The York County Sheriff’s Office is assisting and sent out social media alerts about the crash.

TRAFFIC: Accident on I77 North near Ext. 82. All lanes blocked at the moment. Seek alternate route. #Traffic #YCSONews — YCSO_SC (@YCSO_SC) January 15, 2021

The S.C. Highway Patrol website shows another crash on northbound I-77 near Exit 79 at Dave Lyle Boulevard that happened around 7 a.m., and a third northbound I-77 wreck near the Sutton Road Exit at mile marker 83 that happened around 6:30 a.m.

This is a developing story.