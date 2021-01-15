Canceled sports, closings and more as Lancaster County braces against COVID-19 spread

Canceled sports and closings are coming as Lancaster County responds to the rising spread of COVID-19.

The news comes as S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 18 deaths on Thursday and the second-highest daily count of 4,809 new COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

Lancaster County said Friday its youth basketball season is canceled and all other indoor county recreation department programs are suspended. Participants and players will receive refunds.

The county library is closed but will offer curbside services. The animal shelter will run on an appointment basis. The passport office is closed but will honor appointments made before Friday.

The changes take effect Tuesday.

Some county services, like convenience centers and the administration building, will be open but residents are encouraged to use online services.

After school programs are not affected and will follow Lancaster County School District’s schedule.

Lancaster County has had more than 6,500 coronavirus cases with 246 hospitalizations and 99 deaths as of Friday since the pandemic began in March, health department data shows.

Statewide, at least 337,845 people have tested positive COVID-19 since the pandemic started, and 5,420 South Carolinians have died, The State newspaper in Columbia reported.