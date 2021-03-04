2 workers hurt after collapse of building under construction in Fort Mill, officials say

Two people were injured Thursday afternoon after a structure collapse at a building under construction in Fort Mill, officials said.

Workers were putting the roof on the building at 1580 N. Dobys Bridge Road at the intersection of Williams Road when the collapse happened around 4:50 p.m., said Chris Sardelli, spokesman for the Town of Fort Mill.

Two workers were inside the building at the time, Sardelli said. One of the injured workers was evacuated by medical helicopter to a hospital, Sardelli said..

The names of workers and the name of the company they work for have not been released. Their conditions were unavailable Thursday night.

The Fort Mill Fire Department responded, Sardelli said. Fort Mill police, medical crews, and York County Sheriff’s Office deputies were also called to the scene, police officials said.

The incident remains under investigation. by town officials.