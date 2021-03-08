‘Number one favorite food’ comes to Tega Cay, with a new Stonecrest Blvd restaurant

A new pizzeria will open in northern York County this month but with takeout only.

Bill Stayduhar will open Toppers Pizza on March 22 at 1177 Stonecrest Boulevard in Tega Cay. The site will be for pickup and delivery only.

It will be the second Toppers in York County, after Stayduhar opened the first one five years ago on North Dobys Bridge Road in Fort Mill. He has plans to open a third store in Rock Hill, possibly next year.

“It’s still literally the number one favorite food,” Stayduhar said.

What makes Toppers special, Stayduhar said, are the unique toppings.

The menu includes Wisconsin curds and bacon, cheesesteak and Korean barbecue, along with vegan options.

The new 1,100-square-foot restaurant will hire about 30 workers.

Hours are until midnight most nights, and Friday and Saturday nights until 1 a.m.

COVID-19 effects

When the coronavirus pandemic began a year ago and restaurant dining rooms closed, Stayduhar saw how resilient Toppers was. He said 98% of business is takeout and delivery.

“Once COVID hit, I decided that I would just as well get a smaller space,” he said.

Three of every four orders come online at the Fort Mill restaurant (it doesn’t have indoor dining space either).

The new restaurant also will include no contact delivery.

The right location

Stayduhar said the new location about five miles from his other franchised Toppers Pizza, is in a growing area of York County and next door to Model A Brewing Company.

“I had to wait a few years to come to Fort Mill or Tega Cay. When I was looking in 2016 there was nothing available in Tega Cay,” he said. “We finally have enough addresses that fit our model.”

Stayduhar moved to Tega Cay in 1979 with his family and graduated from Fort Mill High School. He started in pizza as a delivery driver while a student at Winthrop University. He started opening Toppers sites in Charlotte in 1997. The Tega Cay site will be his fourth.

Toppers has almost 70 restaurants in a dozen states. The company is based in Whitewater, Wisconsin.