S.C. 5 in York County blocked after fatal crash near Catawba River, officials say

A main highway in York County is closed after a crash with a fatality, officials said.

S.C. 5 near the Catawba River is blocked in both directions, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol and York County Emergency Management Director Chuck Haynes.

The collision happened around 2:30 p.m. on the York County side of the river near the entrance to the paper mill that sits along the river edge, according to the highway patrol website. S.C. 5 is the main route between Rock Hill and Lancaster County.

York County Sheriff’s Office deputies are detouring drivers onto Reservation Road as highway patrol, medical teams, fire crews, and other emergency crews work the scene, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

TRAFFIC: Accident at Hwy. 5 at the Catawba River Bridge in Catawba. Deputies have been asked to block Hwy. 5 at Reservation Rd. while Fire crews respond and SCHP investigates. At this time please seek alternate route. #Traffic #YCSOnews pic.twitter.com/2lxC6Ne4jz — YCSO_SC (@YCSO_SC) March 8, 2021

York County Coroner Sabrina Gast said officials from her office that handles fatalities are en route to the scene.

This is a developing story.