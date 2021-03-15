New home subdivision, wedding venue, gun rules. Here’s what’s next in Lancaster County.

Lancaster County

New homes in one of the largest area developments, a wedding venue and rock quarry plans are the latest decisions facing Lancaster County planners.

The county Planning Commission meets Tuesday . New Edgewater homes and an event venue are up for decision. So are gun rules on turkey shoots and target shooting sites.

Here’s what the county has on its plate:

▪ The massive Edgewater development southwest of Lancaster, along Fishing Creek Lake, could soon have more homes.

Craft Holdings and True Homes submitted plans for 181 new homes on 78 acres on the east side of Catawba Ridge Boulevard. Mostly vacant property or farmland surround the site, though Edgewater Golf Club, The Cottages and Lakeview sit just west of it. It’s near the Catawba Ridge intersection with Edgewater Parkway.

Bridlewood West would be part of the 1,900 acres for Craft Holdings within the roughly 6,000-acre Edgewood property. Approved and future development could see more than 5,700 total residences on the 1,900 Craft Holdings acres.

Bridlewood West will have more than 20 acres of green space. It will include an extension of Catawba Ridge Boulevard.

▪ Two property rezonings could allow for a new wedding venue. One parcel is a former restaurant location at 6815 Shiloh Unity Road. The other is an adjacent, vacant site off Old Camden Monroe Highway.

The sites have to be combined to meet the five-acre county minimum for banquet halls or event venues. Surrounding the properties are homes, a church and fire department.

▪ The planning commission will hear a proposal for new gun rules related to turkey shoots and firing on private property. The commission tabled the discussion a month ago. New rules could impact where target shooting businesses are allowed, too.

Meanwhile, two decisions related to a new granite quarry will have to wait another month.

Landsdown Corporation & Primo Holdings asked for two decisions needed for the rock quarry to be tabled until April 20. The application shows plans for 370 acres north of Taxahaw Road, between Overbrook Road and Gold Mine Highway.