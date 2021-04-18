One killed after striking a tree in car crash near Clover, troopers say

One person was killed early Saturday morning in a single-car crash near Clover, officials said.

The wreck happened at 1:38 a.m. Saturday on S.C. 55 near Beam Guard Road, west of Clover, Master Trooper Gary Miller of South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The driver of a 1998 Chevrolet Suburban traveled off the left side of the road and struck a tree, Miller said.

The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene, he said. There were no passengers in the car, Miller said.

The driver’s name has not yet been released.

This is a developing story.