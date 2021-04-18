Local
One killed after striking a tree in car crash near Clover, troopers say
One person was killed early Saturday morning in a single-car crash near Clover, officials said.
The wreck happened at 1:38 a.m. Saturday on S.C. 55 near Beam Guard Road, west of Clover, Master Trooper Gary Miller of South Carolina Highway Patrol said.
The driver of a 1998 Chevrolet Suburban traveled off the left side of the road and struck a tree, Miller said.
The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene, he said. There were no passengers in the car, Miller said.
The driver’s name has not yet been released.
This is a developing story.
