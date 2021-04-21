Local

A Clover couple got lucky twice in the NC lottery. The second time for $1 million.

Clover

There’s good fortune, and there’s making a good fortune. One Clover couple appears to have both.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, Clover residents Gloria Walls and Gary Daniel recently won a $1 million top prize in the Jumbo Bucks scratch-off game. It was the first of eight top prizes to be claimed since the game launched earlier this month. The win comes two months after the couple won $500 playing the lottery.

“We thought we hit the big time then,” Walls said in a release from the lottery.

The $1 million win came on a $10 ticket bought at the Harris Teeter on Robinwood Road in Gastonia, N.C. The couple recently claimed their prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh, N.C.

“When I scratched off that number ‘9’ I couldn’t speak and the tears came down,” Walls said.

Given the choice of $1 million in an 20-payment annuity of $50,000 a year or a $600,000 lump sum, the couple chose the latter. After state and federal taxes the pair took home more than $424,000.

