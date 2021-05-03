Damaging winds, hail and a tornado are possible as squall line crosses Charlotte area

The Charlotte region faces a threat of severe thunderstorms and an isolated tornado late Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

“Numerous thunderstorms” are expected to develop midday and the resulting instability and wind shear could become severe in the afternoon and evening, officials said. Up to a half inch of rain is possible Monday.

Areas east and southeast of Interstate 85 could see the worst of the squall line, including “damaging wind gusts and hail the size of quarters or larger,” forecasters said.

Strong to severe storms are expected across the area today, mainly this afternoon into early evening. The main threats will be damaging winds and large hail, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, especially across the I-85 corridor. #gawx #scwx #ncwx #cltwx pic.twitter.com/g4iGTVXIZ5 — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) May 3, 2021

“An isolated tornado will also be possible,” NWS officials said. “The storms should bring a period of heavy rain, but for now the flash flood threat appears secondary to the severe thunderstorm threat.”

WBTV meteorologist Al Conklin says the storm front counts as the first significant rain the area has seen in more than two weeks. It will usher in a period when temperatures will drop back to the 70s for Thursday, Friday and Saturday, he said.

The storms should move out in the “early part of the evening” Monday. However, two more days of rain are ahead, forecasters say.

The unsettled weather is moving in advance of a cold front that will trigger another round of “strong to severe thunderstorms” Tuesday afternoon, forecasters say. The front should cross the region early Wednesday, resulting in nearly a 10-degree drop in daily highs the remainder of the week. Chance of rain Wednesday is 50%.

“The storms (on Tuesday) will increase the threat for isolated flash flooding across areas that see storms with heavy rain on Monday,” officials said.

WBTV meteorologist Al Conklin notes the storm will count as the first significant rain the area has had in more than two weeks.