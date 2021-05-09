Local

Motorcyclist killed after striking highway sign in crash near Fort Mill, troopers say

FORT MILL

A motorcycle driver was killed early Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash near Fort Mill, officials said.

The wreck happened at 4:30 a.m. on Pleasant Road near Coltharp Road, north of Fort Mill, Master Trooper Brandon Bolt of South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The driver of a 2004 Honda motorcycle crossed the center line while traveling south on Pleasant Road and went off the left side of the road, striking a highway traffic sign and a fire hydrant, Bolt said.

The driver, who was wearing a helmet, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene, he said. There were no passengers on the motorcycle, Bolt said.

The driver’s name has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

