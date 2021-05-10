Carowinds forced to delay opening its water park because of a worker shortage

The coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the reopening of Carowinds amusement park.

Carolina Harbor, the 26-acre water park at Carowinds, will open June 12 instead of May 29 as originally planned because of a worker shortage. The rest of the amusement park will still reopen this month as scheduled.

Other industries, notably restaurants and retail, are also struggling to hire back enough workers to operate as coronavirus restrictions ease.

“As we’re seeing across a wide range of industries, the availability of labor has been a challenge,” Carowinds spokeswoman Lisa Stryker told the Observer Monday. “In response to the hiring challenge, we have ramped up recruiting efforts and taken steps to ensure we are providing competitive wages and benefits.”

In April, the park announced it would give $500 bonuses to all seasonal hires and expected to hire 900 part-time positions from lifeguards and rides to merchandise and hospitality.

Carowinds also was looking for 60 full-time ride operators and staff at its hotel, SpringHill Suites by Marriott Charlotte at Carowinds.

The 400-acre theme park on the North and South Carolina state line near Charlotte did not open last summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Carowinds has delayed the reopening of its 26-acre Carolina Harbor water park, because of a worker shortage. Herald file photo

Carowinds’ rides opens this month

Here are details for plans for the reopening of the rest of the amusement park.

“Welcome Back Weekend” for season passholders is this Saturday and Sunday, but Carowinds officially opens to the public May 22.

New features this year are Boogie Board Racer, billed as the longest mat racing slide in the Southeast, in the water park, and a nightly Grand Carnivale street party and parade.

Carowinds, owned by Ohio-based Cedar Fair Entertainment Co., has more than 60 rides, shows and attractions, including 14 roller coasters.

Carowinds had reopened for select dates in November and December for a holiday season outdoor event with some rides running.

COVID-19 safety protocols updated

Carowinds also posted an update its website for coronavirus safety protocols.

Here’s what to expect:

▪ Reservations will be required for season passholders before visiting Carowinds and Carolina Harbor. Single day ticketholders need to make reservations before visiting Carolina Harbor.

▪ A health screen questionnaire will be conducted at the front gate.

▪ There will be ride capacity limits on certain attractions.

▪ Face masks are required indoors unless eating or drinking, and outdoors when social distancing cannot be maintained.

▪ At least one member of your group should have the park mobile app on their phone.

▪ Hand sanitization stations have been added throughout the park.