Here’s where a new grocery store and hundreds of Fort Mill homes and townhomes may go

A development plan is in that would add age-restricted housing, a grocery store and more to a fast-growing part of Fort Mill. Town of Fort Mill

One of the larger infill projects to date is up for a decision in Fort Mill. If approved it could add homes, townhomes, senior living, a grocery store and commercial space.

The town planning commission will get a look at the plan Tuesday, June 15. That group will make a recommendation for or against, with Fort Mill Town Council having final say.

Crossroads Development Partners submitted a plan for about 115 acres on Fort Mill Parkway. The site is at North Dobys Bridge and Williams roads. It’s near but doesn’t quite reach to Holbrook Road.

Planned are up to 220 independent and assisted-living memory care units. Up to 150 homes and 90 townhomes would be separate, but all would be age-restricted. The plan shows up to 240,000 square feet of commercial space.

A submitted concept plan shows the senior living portion at the corner of Williams and North Dobys Bridge. Also to the North Dobys Bridge side of Fort Mill Parkway would be a 50,000-square-foot grocery store. Opposite Fort Mill Parkway, along Williams, would be more than 150,000 combined square feet of office and retail uses, plus townhomes.

Farther down Williams — off a new entrance opposite Tybee Drive, Sandy Pointe and Legion Road — would be single-family homes. Haire Road would connect to one side. The plan shows three cul-de-sacs and connections in other places to neighboring properties.

A traffic impact analysis for the project further breaks down potential uses. It mentions medical and general office space, retail, a fast-food restaurant, grocery store and bank in addition to the residences.

The developer would be responsible for a wide range of traffic improvements from new turn lanes to traffic signals and widening along Fort Mill Parkway and North and South Dobys Bridge, Whites Road, Holbrook, Williams, Haire, Hensley and Legion roads.

The development agreement shows a 10-year buildout plan, with half the property developed in the first five years.

Because the developer wants a mixed-use plan, the amounts of residential units and commercial square footage could be changed by town council with any approval that body might grant.

Town planning staff recommends in favor of the plans. Yet while considerable residential and commercial development have come to that part of town in recent years, it isn’t a done deal the project will happen. In April, council voted down a residential development on South Dobys Bridge Road, not far from the project, due to already maxed-out roads there. Council members said they would welcome the project except for the road issue.

The Crossroads Development project includes several combined decisions. The town would have to annex almost 37 acres at Fort Mill Parkway and Haire Road, rezone more than 78 acres along Williams Road, amend the town comprehensive plan and approve a development agreement for the full 115 acres.

A public hearing on the plan is tentatively set with town council for July 12. Another will follow.