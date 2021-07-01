Local

Headed to the new NC casino? Here’s what to know before gambling becomes a problem

Charlotteans no longer need to drive 165 miles for the nearest North Carolina casino, but the arrival of a new gambling facility could add to existing concerns over gambling addiction among adults in the state.

The Rock Hill-based Catawba Indian Nation opened the first phase of its planned $273 million Two Kings Casino Resort on Thursday: a 500-slot machine facility in Kings Mountain, about 35 miles west of the Queen City. Up until now, the only gambling opportunities in North Carolina had been a state lottery, two Cherokee-owned casinos, and bingo halls and arcades scattered throughout the area.

Gambling at tribal casinos had a $1.76 billion economic impact in North Carolina during pandemic-stricken 2020, according to the American Gaming Association.

An estimated 172,333 North Carolina adults — about 2.2% of the state population — are believed to have a gambling problem, according to a 2016 survey prepared for the Association of Problem Gambling Service Administrators and the National Council on Problem Gambling. The survey also reported that state-funded, outpatient treatment for gambling problems was granted to 362 gamblers and 107 significant others. This was an increase of 295% from just four years prior.

Signs of a gambling problem

According to the Mayo Clinic, signs of a compulsive gambling disorder include, but are not limited to:

Being preoccupied with gambling and consistently planning your next trip to a casino

Needing to gamble with increasing amounts of money to get the same thrill

Trying to cut back or stop gambling without success

Feeling restless or irritable when you try to cut down on gambling

Gambling to escape problems or relieve feelings of helplessness, guilt, anxiety or depression

Chasing losses, or trying to get back lost money by gambling more

Lying to family members or others to hide the extent of your gambling

Jeopardizing or losing important relationships because of gambling

Resorting to theft or fraud to obtain money to put toward gambling

Gambling addiction resources

If you or someone you know are struggling with a gambling addiction, there are confidential national and state-based services that can help:

North Carolina Problem Gambling Program

Call: 1-877-718-5543

Website: www.morethanagamenc.com

National Problem Gambling Helpline

Call: 1-800-522-4700

Text: 1-800-522-4700

Chat: ncpgambling.org/chat

North Carolina Council on Problem Gambling

Call: 336-370-6952 / 336-681-8516

Email: NCCouncilPg@aol.com

Website: www.nccouncilpg.org

