Motorcyclist dies early Sunday after striking a tree in Chester County, SC, patrol says

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C.

A motorcyclist died early Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash near Great Falls in Chester County, state highway patrol officials said.

The wreck happened shortly after midnight on U.S. 21 near S.C. Highway 200, north of Great Falls, said Master Trooper Brandon Bolt of South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver of a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle was heading south of U.S. 21, went off the right side of the road and struck a tree, Bolt said.

The driver’s name has not yet been released.

The driver, who was wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene, he said. There were no passengers on the motorcycle, Bolt said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

