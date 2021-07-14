How the Liberty Trail through Lancaster County soon will offer a walk back in time

The Liberty Trail

Ground is broken on what will be a walk through history in Lancaster County.

Trails will be built and tourism features added at two local Revolutionary War sites. They’ll be part of The Liberty Trail, a South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust and American Battlefield Trust partnership to preserve and promote American Revolution sites of the southern campaign.

The new additions will come on almost 200 acres at two area sites.

A loop trail at the Battle of the Waxhaws, or Buford’s Massacre, site will run more than a mile. It will connect the Buford Recreation Center to the memorial park that’s now in place. An almost 2.5-mile trail network will be built at the Battle of Hanging Rock site. It runs on both sides of Flat Rock Road.

Mast plans and extensive archaeological work have been done. Interpretive kiosks will be added.

“The Buford’s Massacre memorial park and mass grave have provided an opportunity to commemorate the bravery and sacrifices made by Colonel Buford and his troops,” said County Administrator Steve Willis. “We’re excited to see the investment in our county that will interpret and promote both of these battles for our residents and visitors.”

Ken Obriot, Friends of Buford’s Massacre president, said in recent years neighbors of the site have embraced its history through volunteerism, and the park has an opportunity to become an integral part of the community.

“It is our hope that future generations will realize that there was a heavy price to pay to secure the liberty and freedoms we enjoy to this day,” Obriot said.

Liberty Trail organizers focus on the May 29, 1780 account of Continental Army Col. Abraham Buford refusing British demands to surrender at the area known as the Waxhaws. The 15-minute battle resulted in 113 killed, 150 wounded and 53 captured among Buford’s forces. It’s said, per the Liberty Trail, a young Andrew Jackson and his mother helped treat the wounded.

The event became a rallying cry and two months later, South Carolina militia forces led by Thomas Sumter delivered a blow to the British at the Battle of Hanging Rock.

“South Carolina’s significant contributions to the American Revolution are largely unknown,” said South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust executive director Doug Bostick. “We’re honored to partner with Lancaster County, the Town of Heath Springs, South Carolina State Parks and active local supporters to tell these stories.”

The Liberty Trail involves land preservation, digital historical interpretation and on-site tourism. The Waxhaws and Hanging Rock battles are two planned battlefield parks in the first phase of the trail. The entire trail runs roughly from Charleston to just south of Charlotte, then west toward Cowpens.

“The battles that took place on South Carolina soil after the fall of Charleston in 1780 played a significant role in the success of the Southern campaign and are of national significance,” said American Battlefield Trust President David Duncan. “Nowhere can that be seen better than the backcountry where these two battles took place.”

There have been 51 acres set aside at the Battle of the Waxhaws site and 141 acres at the Battle of Hanging Rock site, according to The Liberty Trail. The Waxhaws site will have an existing park expanded, while the Hanging Rock site will be a new park.

The initial phase of The Liberty Trail will have 30 stops, including two in or just beside York County. Huck’s Defeat at Historic Brattonsville is included in western York County. Kings Mountain state and national military parks, on the western York County border, will be anchor sites.