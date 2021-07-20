Iconic restaurant chain details plans to make NC debut in the Charlotte region

A&W Restaurants has plans to open three restaurants in the Charlotte area. The restaurant is known for its American fare and made-fresh root beer.

An iconic root beer and burger chain will open several restaurants in the Charlotte region, making its debut in North Carolina.

A&W Restaurants, based in Lexington, Kentucky, will open nine franchised restaurants, including three in the Charlotte area, five in Las Vegas and one in St. Louis, the company said in a news release.

Ronald and Nadyne Jennings will build restaurants in the Gastonia and Kings Mountain areas and in South Carolina in the Rock Hill area, according to A&W.

A company official did not immediately respond to a request for more information about the Charlotte area plans.

A&W is known for making its root beer on site in each restaurant and served in frosty mugs. The menu includes burgers, chicken and hot dogs, and of course, root beer floats and other desserts.

The company has five restaurants in South Carolina, according to the company website.

Since being acquired by franchisees nearly 10 years ago, A&W comp-sales are up more than 50%, according to the company.

Three A&W Restaurants will open in the Charlotte area serving fresh made root beer and other menu items like chicken tenders. A&W Restaurants

About A&W

The 102-year-old company started with a root beer stand by founder Roy Allen in Lodi, California. There are now more than 900 A&Ws in the U.S. and Asia.

Five years ago, A&W separated from Yum Brands, which includes fast-food restaurants like KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, and became an independent company again.

A&W CEO Kevin Brazner said in a company video that the chain is focused on growth with franchise partners. A&W is America’s first franchised restaurant chain, according to the company.