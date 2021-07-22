There’s a plan to grow the Catawba reservation in York County. Here’s what it’ll take

The more than 600-acre Catawba Indian Nation reservation in York County may grow a little larger.

York County Council passed the first of three readings needed to expand the reservation. The initial decision was by title only, meaning details haven’t yet been finalized into an ordinance. The title only approach isn’t uncommon. Full details on such decisions then come before second and third reading, and, when required, a public hearing.

The title only decision mentions expansion of the reservation by several listed properties, but also future expansion of land contiguous to the Rock Hill-area reservation as outlined in a federal agreement.

A 1993 federal land claims settlement agreement restored and extended federal rights for the Catawbas. It repealed a prior act from 1959. It provided for expansion of the reservation and conveyed property from the state to the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs as trustee. It also made the tribe eligible for gaming, key to the opening earlier this month of a new Kings Mountain, N.C. casino.

That North Carolina project involved almost 17 acres acquired by the Catawbas in 2020 when it was trusted by the U.S. Department of Interior.

The ongoing York County decision involves five properties. They’re on Reservation Road and River People Trail, most of them where Reservation intersects with George Dunn Road and Indian Trail.

They combine for more than 13 acres. County land records show all the properties changed hands from private owners to the Catawbas in 2010 or 2012, then to the federal government in 2013. Properties range from half an acre to 10 acres.

The properties combine, according to county land records, for $203,000 in property value.

According to county spokesperson Trish Startup, the five land parcels are being held in trust by the Bureau of Indian Affairs. Expansion of the reservation requires approval by the secretary of the interior. The tribe can submit an application for review by the bureau and upon approval, the parcels are held in trust.

The move also requires an approval by county council and a law or joint resolution by the state general assembly, signed by the governor.

Laney Buckley, community services director for the Catawba Nation, issued the following statement:

“The action follows the process outlined in our settlement agreement for the tribe to add lands to our reservation. These five contiguous parcels, totaling 13 acres, have been acquired over time and taken into federal trust, but the tribe recently has been able to start developing projects on the land. We want to be good neighbors and remain in compliance with the settlement.”

The earliest county council could take up its next reading is Aug. 16.