Search underway for missing Lake Wylie man after his boat is found, officials say

A search is under way in Lake Wylie for a 73-year-old boater whose vessel was found empty near the boat launch where he was last seen.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to reports of a missing boater around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, CMPD said in an email to the Observer. Detectives from the CMPD’s aviation, canine and missing person units were dispatched to the lake southwest of Charlotte.

The Steele Creek Volunteer Fire Department is assisting in investigations, according to WSOC. Investigators told the station the search around the Copperhead Island boat launch would continue though Thursday night, focusing on the North Carolina side of the lake.

Copperhead Island is a 14-acre park near McDowell Nature Preserve in southwest Charlotte.

Authorities have not released the name of the man, a longtime Lake Wylie resident, WSOC reported.